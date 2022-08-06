Royal Oak: Eyesore hotel set to be revived under new plans
- Published
An historic hotel which has been an eyesore for years could be revived under new plans.
The Royal Oak, in Leominster, is set to benefit from a chunk of £3.6m of government funding under the High Street Heritage Action Zone project.
The grade II-listed coaching inn is thought to date from the late 18th Century.
According to planning documents, the owner wants to restore it to provide "much needed" visitor accommodation.
An application has been submitted to Herefordshire Council for listed building consent to renovate the roof and windows and carry out external repairs and internal refurbishment.
"When the building has been maintained, this has been carried out with little sympathy to the historic nature of the building," the plans state - particularly the "defective" roofing and "inappropriate methods" of waterproofing the building.
They state "bare minimum" external works at the hotel, at the junction of South Street and Etnam Street, are likely to cost £210,000, with "the full cost of renovation likely to be considerably more".
Applicant Jay Rai, of Rai Fashions, Madley, has "an enormous task to rectify damage caused from the long-term neglect", they add.
