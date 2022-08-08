Attempted murder arrest after woman stabbed in Worcester
- Published
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Worcester.
Emergency services were called to a property on Staplow Road at about 21:00 BST on Saturday, where the victim was found injured.
She was taken to hospital following the attack, West Mercia Police said, adding that her injuries are not thought to be life-changing.
The suspect was arrested after a police helicopter search, the force said.
The force added that a weapon had been recovered and there was no wider risk to the public.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.