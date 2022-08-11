Field fire: Huge combine harvester fire rips through crops
- Published
A huge combine harvester fire has ripped through a field.
Pictures from the scene in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, show vast amounts of land reduced to debris.
The blaze engulfed about 40,000 square metres (430,556 sq ft) of standing crops, Hereford And Worcester Fire and Rescue has said.
Firefighters were called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon and were helped by the field's farmer who ploughed in between between fire breaks.
In Shropshire, a combine harvester fire spread to a straw field near the Soulton Hall Elizabethan manor house.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.