Great Witley: Field fire leads to 'huge black ball of smoke'
A large fire has broken out, spreading across a field and into gardens, destroying three cars.
The fire took hold in a field next to the A443 near the village of Great Witley, in Worcestershire.
More than 40 firefighters are trying to bring the blaze under control with one witness reporting a "huge black ball of smoke in the air."
Th fire service has advised people to avoid the area and residents to keep doors and windows closed.
We are aware @HWFireControl are dealing with a large fire near the Hundred House on the A443 at #GreatWitley— North Worcestershire Police (@NWorcsCops) August 11, 2022
Please stay away from the area if you don't have to be there. Residents are advised to keep their doors and windows closed.
Emma Walker said on approaching the village in her car she witnessed "huge black ball of smoke in the air."
"I was worried what it was and when I got closer I could see there was a raging fire through this garden behind a property next to the garage in Great Witley.
"It was escalating very fast," she added.
"There was already two fire engines outside the property and they were moving all of the gas bottles out of the garage, as I think they were fearful the garage was going to get hit next."
Local farmer Andrew Goodman, said he saw the fire in a stubble field which was "quite small to begin with."
"But within half an hour it had escalated to quite a major incident.
"It had gone up the field but more worryingly it had spread along the hedge line to the houses there, and then there is the garage which is right next to the houses," he explained.
"So it was quite concerning, I think."
"Everything is so dry in the area," he said. "In 30 years of farming I've never known crops to be harvested this dry, it's quite incredible."
