Malvern Hills: Barbecue fire fears at 'tinder dry' beauty spot
- Published
Visitors to a beauty sport are being urged not to bring disposable barbecues with them due to the risk of fire.
They are banned under bylaws from the Malvern Hills in Worcestershire.
But Duncan Bridges, from the trust which manages the area, said they had had recent cases of barbecues being used.
"Around seating areas, people thought that was a good place to light a barbecue and they set light to the benches as a result," he said.
Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to more than 60 barbecue incidents in the past 10 years, including one that caused a huge fire at Lickey Hills Country Park.
Mr Bridges said the vegetation across the hills was "tinder dry" due to the heatwave.
"People carry up a cold container, light it and then do not know what to do with the remains - all those hot coals - and they abandon them or worse, tip them out," he said.
The trust has urged people visiting the Malvern Hills this weekend to "remain vigilant" and report any fires immediately.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk