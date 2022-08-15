Virgin Mary statue begins River Wye pollution campaign
- Published
A sculpture of the Virgin Mary has begun a river journey to raise awareness about pollution.
The 75-mile (121km) trip started in Hay-on-Wye, Wales, and will follow the River Wye through Herefordshire, ending in Monmouth, Wales.
Campaigners have raised concerns about levels of pollution in the river, thought to be impacted by methods of farming and sewage disposal.
A new commission has been set up to identify ways to improve the water.
It was established by Herefordshire County Council after plans for a water protection zone for the Wye were rejected by a government minister.
About 50 people gathered to see the sculpture, by artist Phil Chatfield, depart alongside a team of navigators.
Every day, the artwork, called Our Lady of the Waters and the Wye, will stop for a church service or blessing.
Along the route, a number of churches are expected to ring their bells as the sculpture passes. When it reaches Hereford, a procession will carry it to the cathedral where it will be installed on the altar overnight.
Fr Richard Williams, from Hay St Mary's, who helped plan the project, said: "It's to raise awareness about the dreadful, awful pollution in this lovely river.
"People love this river and it seems so hideous that people should be allowed to pollute it and spoil it."
The journey is expected to last five days.
Last year, wild swimmer Angela Jones swam a stretch of the river with a coffin to highlight pollution.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk