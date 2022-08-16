Hereford: More patrols after four riverside sex attacks
Police patrols along a river path in Hereford have increased after four sexual offences were reported within two weeks.
Investigations have been launched into two rapes plus indecent exposure and sexual assault since 31 July, West Mercia Police says.
Two arrests have been made and inquiries continue to find a further suspect, the force adds.
Ch Insp Ross Jones said officers were working to "improve safety".
Both uniformed and plain clothes officers will be present between Hinton Road and King George V playing fields, particularly during the late evening and overnight.
It comes as police continue to appeal for help in finding a key witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted on the evening of 12 August.
The force would like to speak to a man believed to have been walking a small, dark-coloured dog shortly before the 22:00 BST attack.
The area's police and crime commissioner John Campion said he was aware of "community concerns in relation to these incidents".
