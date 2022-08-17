Severn Valley Railway to restart steam trains after fire risk
- Published
A heritage railway will restart its steam engines after they were temporarily suspended due to the risk of fire during the UK's extreme heatwave.
Severn Valley Railway (SVR) switched to run diesel-hauled passenger services due to lineside fires starting from ashes and cinders emitted by steam locomotives.
Steam services restarted on Wednesday.
Without the fleet of diesel engines, SVR said they would have had to shut.
"The fact that at long last we've had some rain is very welcome, and means we're able to operate steam once more," said Helen Smith, the SVR's managing director.
Services were suspended from 10 to 14 August, on the line that runs between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth.
'Difficult situation'
The Met Office issued a four-day amber extreme heat warning across many parts of England and Wales.
"We want to thank our visitors for their understanding towards the difficult situation we've faced this summer," Ms Smith added.
In March, the railway had also faced difficulty to source new coal supplies, due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
This resulted in the railway "making greater use of heritage diesel traction alongside steam and this helped us conserve coal stocks," a spokesperson said.
Despite coal supply difficulties now having eased, they added that the price for coal has still increased "hugely".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk