Jet2: Bromsgrove family of four 'struck with bug' in holiday hell
- Published
A family-of-four from Bromsgrove claim they were all struck down by a sickness bug at a five star Turkish resort.
For Julie O'Sullivan, her dream family holiday to Mukarnas Resort and Spa in Antalya, booked via Jet2, turned into a nightmare in June.
Conditions at the resort were "poor", they alleged, with "lukewarm food" and "faeces in the swimming pool".
Jet2 said it was sorry to hear customers had been unwell. The hotel has been approached for a response.
Mrs O'Sullivan and her husband had paid thousands of pounds for a long-awaited holiday together with their two teenage children from 30 May to 5 June.
A "lovely evening" on the first night soon descended into chaos when her son Harry began to experience stomach pains and vomiting.
Within hours, the Worcestershire mum also started to feel sick and in a quick succession, her husband and daughter were hit with the same symptoms.
The family were not alone, around the resort families were vomiting at the poolside and being being taken to hospital for dehydration, Mrs O'Sullivan told BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester.
"There were children running around the pool being sick and staff were sweeping it into drains," she said.
During their stay, Jet2 had shut the hotel down and stopped people entering in a bid to isolate the bug, she added.
The Bromsgrove family alleged shields were put up to protect staff from sick holidaymakers and "people sat in reception being sick into bins".
"We've got vulnerable family members and people with young children, if we had gone with them the implications could have been much worse," Mrs O'Sullivan said.
More than 50 holidaymakers who visited the resort between May and July, have contacted solicitors, Irwin Mitchell, with claims they are still suffering from diarrhoea, vomiting and fevers.
Jennifer Hodgeson a solicitor at the firm said: "We're investigating whether there were any failings in health and hygiene in the resort."
A spokesman for Jet2 said: "We are sorry to hear about any customers feeling unwell.
"As lawyers have been instructed, it would be inappropriate for us to make any further comment at this time."
