Scores attend vigil against Hereford riverside attacks
- Published
Scores of people took part in a vigil in Hereford following a series of sexual assault reports near a riverside path.
The event at Victoria Bridge on Friday was organised by Herefordshire Women's Equality Group.
Within a three week period, West Mercia Police had received five reports of attacks in the area.
"We're all reeling... it is deeply shocking and the tip of the iceberg," campaigner Sheila Marsh told the BBC.
Ms Marsh, from Staunton-on-Wye, said education and raising awareness around the issues needed to be "made more of a priority" by the local authority.
High visibility police foot patrols along the riverside had increased in recent days following the reports, but a matter of hours after the vigil took place, police received reports of a serious sexual offence near Victoria Bridge at about 01:50 BST on Saturday.
A man in his 30s, who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail, the force confirmed.
A vigil-attendee told BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester: "I have three young daughters, the youngest is 17 years old, I'm very concerned.
"It's appalling and outrageous that this is happening."
Another attendee added: "People are very unsettled at the moment, it is nice as a community to come together to support each other.
"We should be able to walk freely around our city."
The Women's Equality Group is set to meet on 3 September to discuss what action is needed to prevent further attacks, it said.
