Hereford signal box staff shortage disrupts train services
- Published
Rail passengers have been warned of disruption for much of Monday to rail services through Hereford.
A shortage of staff has forced the closure of the signal box in the city, Transport for Wales said.
Services will be cancelled or revised and a limited rail replacement service has been brought in, National Rail Enquiries said.
Routes affected include the Great Western Railway line between London Paddington and Hereford.
Transport for Wales routes between Manchester Piccadilly and Milford Haven, and between Holyhead and Cardiff Central are also affected as is the West Midlands Railway line between Birmingham New Street and Hereford.
Passengers have been told disruption could last until about 18:00 on Monday.
A replacement bus service has been put in place between Shrewsbury and Newport and between Hereford and Great Malvern.
