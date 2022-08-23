Worcester building owner must cancel guest bookings after party complaints
Owners of a grade II listed building have been told to stop letting it out to guests after complaints of drunken screaming, shouting and laughter.
Blockworks has two months to cancel all bookings at Pitmaston House, Worcester, after it lost a planning appeal.
It did not have permission to offer holiday lets but advertised bookings for hen parties of up to 12 people.
Planners twice refused its bid after residents said it turned a quiet street into a "holiday resort in Spain".
An appeal to overturn Worcester City Council's decision was dismissed by a government inspector, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Blockworks had applied to turn seven rooms into a mix of holiday and residential flats.
Despite its proposals first being rejected by the city council in 2020, work to create guest rooms had already been carried out.
Bookings for hen parties of up to 12 people have been available on some websites for a number of years.
'Shouting and screaming'
The council has received noise complaints from residents since 2017.
Some 30 residents objected to the plans resubmitted in July 2022. Some complained about the "screaming, shouting, laughter and drunken stupor".
One said: "Shouting, screaming and loud music into the early hours" at the holiday let, had turned the residential road into something like a Spanish resort.
The company also received an enforcement notice from the council in March 2022 after continuing to run a guesthouse and holiday apartments without first obtaining planning permission.
After its plan was rejected again in July 2022, Blockworks appealed against the council's decision, but this was dismissed by a government inspector.
