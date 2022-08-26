Horses brought in to control bracken on Malvern Hills
A team of three horses has been brought in to help control bracken growing on the Malvern Hills.
Crunchie, Teasel and Twinkletoes are working to crush the dense plants.
The Malvern Hills Trust, which helps preserve the area, said without proper management, the fern could take over habitats.
The horses, it added, had a lower environmental impact than other preservation methods and reached areas tractors could not.
While scattered patches of bracken could provide a habitat for some small mammals, birds and reptiles, rolling it flat, the trust said, caused the plant to release a chemical to protect itself, damaging surroundings.
But the trust added that frequent crushing would over time weaken bracken safely, while still providing space and light for other species to thrive.
The grasslands on the upper slopes of the hills and the species-rich hay meadows on the lower commons are at risk of being lost if bracken isn't managed," the trust said.
"Bracken control is part of the wider land management works we carry out to conserve the rare and scarce habitats and species found on the Malvern Hills and commons."
