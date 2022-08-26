Eckington bridge crash leaves car submerged in River Avon
Three people have been hurt after a car went through the side of a bridge and was left submerged in the River Avon.
Two cars collided on Eckington Bridge, near Pershore, in Worcestershire, at about 04:45 BST on Friday.
Ambulance crews attended. West Mercia Police said it would be issuing a statement on the people's condition later.
The road has been closed and police urged drivers to find alternative routes.
Jon Fraser, head of highways with the county council, said the closure could last several hours.
Structural engineers are currently assessing the 18th Century bridge.
"It is just a case of the extent of the damage. It is going to remain closed until such time that we have been able to get that checked out, whether we can open it safely or not," he said.
"The river is also closed to navigation as well."
Eckington Bridge is a Grade II listed structure, built in 1728.
