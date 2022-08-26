Shobdon Airfield: Man dies in light aircraft crash
- Published
A pilot has died following a light aircraft crash, police said.
Emergency services were called to Shobdon Airfield, near Leominster, Herefordshire, after the incident at 10:30 BST on Friday.
West Mercia Police said no-one else was on board the fixed wing, single engine light aircraft, and no other aircraft were involved.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch will be investigating the cause of the crash, it said.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said the man, in his 50s, had been confirmed dead at the scene, while the police force confirmed there were no other injuries.
Police had said the incident was contained and there was no danger to the wider public.
Herefordshire Aero Club, which operates at the airfield, said the entire site including cafe and surrounding businesses had been closed.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk