Hereford: Works start to make cycling and walking safer
Work to make walking and cycling safer in Hereford is set to begin.
It will include new raised crossings on St Owen Street and traffic signals where it meets Bath Street, along with a "segregated cycleway" into the city.
The work is expected to take 12 weeks and will mean diversions for motorists.
John Harrington, the Herefordshire councillor responsible for roads and transport, said it would encourage more people to walk and cycle, instead of making short car journeys.
Herefordshire Council said the new crossings would make it easier for shoppers to get from one side of St Owen Street to the other.
The segregated cycleway would separate cyclists from pedestrians and motor vehicles, it added.
Mr Harrington said that as well as cutting congestion and pollution, the work was "a vital part of making Hereford a modern, easily-accessed city for all".
Construction is being funded through the government's Get Building Fund, administered by the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.
