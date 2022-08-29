Tributes to father-of-six killed in Worcestershire bridge crash
Tributes have been paid to a man killed in a collision on a bridge.
Father-of-six Harry Smith died when two cars, a silver BMW and a red Vauxhall Astra, collided on Eckington Bridge, near Pershore, in Worcestershire, at about 04:45 BST on Friday, leaving the BMW submerged in the River Avon.
A second man, 38, who had freed himself, had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drug driving.
He has now been released under investigation, West Mercia Police said.
Mr Smith's family said he was a "devoted" to his four sons and two daughters.
His mother Shirley and her partner Gerry said: "Harry was the light of the party and would do anything for anybody.
"We would like to thank everyone paying their respects at this sad time.
"I miss you so much my boy, love you loads, my heart is broken."
His father, Harry Smith Senior, added: "My angel boy, I will treasure the memories we made. I will love you forever."
Mr Smith's girlfriend, Sophie, said he had been a "brilliant dad".
"I will never stop loving you Harry, I will miss you so much," she said.
"It's not goodbye, it's see you soon."
His brothers said Mr Smith was a "role model" adding their "hearts are broken and our minds are blank".
The family asked the public to avoid speculation and respect their privacy at this time.
West Mercia Police said Mr Smith was recovered from the water but sadly died at the scene.
The 38-year-old and another man, who was travelling in the Astra, suffered minor injuries.
Investigations are continuing to establish who was driving the BMW.
The bridge has reopened with a temporary weight and speed limit in place.
Police have asked anyone who witnessed the collision to speak to officers.
