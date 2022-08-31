First look inside new Worcester arts centre
The first image showing the interior of a proposed arts centre in Worcester has been released.
The artist's impression shows a 500-seat theatre and auditorium, a 110-seat studio theatre space, and eating and drinking areas.
It is set to be based inside the Grade-II-listed Corn Exchange Scala building in the city centre.
Worcester City councillors will meet next month to give the go-ahead for a planning application for the scheme.
The centre is at the heart of a major revamp of the northern end of the city centre.
Work started last month on Sherriff's Gate, near Shrub Hill station, which includes plans for 468 homes as well as a hotel, restaurants and other leisure facilities, including a cinema, gym and bowling alley.
It is thought that Worcester Theatres, which currently runs the Swan Theatre and Huntingdon Hall, will take on the new arts centre.
Further meetings with community arts organisations will be held over the future of the Swan Theatre, the council said.
Councillor James Stanley, vice chairman of the council's policy and resources committee, said: "This is an important and ambitious project for Worcester, which aims to put performance and the arts back in the heart of the city centre, providing entertainment for our communities and bringing a significant boost to our city's growing status as a tourist destination.
"I hope the committee will back these essential next steps in bringing this inspiring vision into reality."
