Worcester City Council to consider enhanced cost of living help
- Published
A local authority is to consider further measures to help residents amid the rising cost of living.
Worcester City Council will discuss moves to provide enhanced help to low-income families at its policy and resources committee meeting on Tuesday.
They include a recommendation to provide school meals during holidays up until March.
It comes after the council declared a cost of living crisis in July.
The committee will also consider a recommendation to give £20,000 to the city's Citizen's Advice Bureau.
That would allow it to employ an extra supervisor, which in turn would allow for 10 extra volunteers to be trained to offer more debt assessments. It would also enable its office to open for an extra morning of drop-in sessions each week.
There is also a further recommendation to extend the time that households can claim their summer holiday school meals vouchers until September.
A typical household's gas and electricity bill will rise to £3,549 a year from October, Ofgem announced on Friday, after it increased the price cap on household bills by 80%.
Councillor Lynn Denham, vice-chair of the committee, said: "These are difficult times for so many people and these important proposals will make a significant difference to households in the greatest need.
"I hope the committee will back these measures."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk