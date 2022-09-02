Worcestershire County Council to take man to court over care bill despite error
A council is set to take a man to court over a £61,000 care bill, despite wrongly telling him he owed nothing.
The man was informed by Worcestershire County Council no outstanding debt was owed for his sister-in-law's care before her death.
It has been ordered by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman to pay him £2,250 in recognition of the error and anxiety caused.
However, the care bill is "for the court to decide" the ombudsman said.
The man, named as Mr X in the ombudsman's report, was made executor of his sister-in-law's will following her death in October 2020.
At that time, he contacted Worcestershire County Council and was assured in writing there was no debt outstanding relating to her care, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
However, in August 2021 the council discovered there was an error in the information it had given to the man, and sent a financial assessment to him in order to work out how much it was owed for her care between October 2018 and her death.
He ignored the assessment, so the council billed him £61,751 for the cost of the care.
The ombudsman said Mr X submitted a complaint, which the authority ignored for 10 months, although it continued to chase him for the outstanding care bill.
In April 2022 the council apologised for the delay in responding, but later said it would be taking formal action to recover the debt.
The ombudsman said: "The council is now seeking to recover the debt through the courts and the substantive matter is therefore for the court to decide.
"However, the council acknowledges that its error led to injustice to Mr X and will make a suitable payment to recognise the distress caused and the time and trouble he has been put to in pursuing the complaint."
Mark Fitton, Worcestershire County Council's interim strategic director of people, apologised for the errors.
"We have accepted the findings and recommendations given to us by the Local Government Ombudsman and we will be looking at where improvements can be made in the future with this process to ensure this does not happen again," he said.
