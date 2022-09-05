Views sought over Worcester arts and culture provision
People in Worcester can give their views on a blueprint to shape the city's arts and cultural provision for the next five years.
An aim of the draft strategy is to set out how the city council will secure and invest funding and work in partnership with local organisations.
The authority is seeking feedback to ensure the blueprint represents the area's "wide variety" of activities.
The online consultation closes at 17:00 BST on 30 September.
Worcester has a well-established cultural scene and already "hosts hundreds of events each year, from small community initiatives to major festivals", the council says.
It adds the city is undergoing a "significant period of change and regeneration", having benefited from almost £40m of government funding in recent years.
This money has enabled improvements to heritage buildings and "the repurposing of many public spaces", according to the authority.
From festivals to theatre, and from dance to music, the council said, there was "already a wealth of activity" taking place.
Events range from the Elgar Festival to the Light Nights, while exhibition spaces include the Worcester City Art Gallery and Museum, the Museum of Royal Worcester and the Bevere Gallery.
The consultation exercise is being run over the council's website.
