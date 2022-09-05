Warm hubs on way to Worcester to help people in winter
- Published
Warm hubs will open across Worcester this winter to help people struggling as energy prices rise.
Users will be able to get a hot drink, use wi-fi and charge their phones at the centres.
The energy price cap will increase by more than 80% to £3,549 from October 1 with the average yearly bill for those on a default tariff rising by £1,578.
Worcester Community Trust (WCT) is working on several measures to help people manage their bills.
Hubs will be based at the charity's centres in Dines Green, Tolladine, Ronkswood, Warndon and Brickfields and follow similar schemes planned around the country.
WCT's chief executive Jon Newey said they would run alongside the trust's existing community fridges and breakfast clubs.
"We'll also be running a 'How to Cook on a Budget' and offering one-to-one advice around budgeting and energy management from the autumn in partnership with Cadent," he said.
Worcester City Council will be discussing plans to help residents struggling with rising inflation, soaring energy bills and the cost-of-living crisis at a meeting in the Guildhall on Tuesday including money for the Citizens Advice Bureau to hire extra staff and provide more drop-in sessions.
Councillors are also considering funding free school meals during school holidays across the next six months.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk