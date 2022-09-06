Kempsey development: Objections raised to 150 home plan
Objections have been raised over plans to build 150 homes on land off the A38 in Worcestershire.
More than 80 complaints have been lodged against the application for the development in Kempsey, near Worcester.
Almost 200 other homes are planned for other parts of the village, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"The infrastructure in the village feels like it's already at breaking point," said one objector.
"At what point do the council say enough is enough?"
The village school, which has recently been extended, "is still oversubscribed," said another.
"We may be a large village but we do not want to become a small town."
If approved, housing association Bromford plans to build 48 homes off Broomhall Lane between Worcester and Kempsey which would sit next to 70 homes by Platform Housing, 57 homes off Brookend Lane by Richborough Estates and 30 new homes off Post Office Lane in Kempsey under plans by Lantar Developments.
The proposal states the development would comprise up to 40% affordable housing with land for primary education facilities.
A planning consultation by Malvern Hills District Council ends on 23 September.