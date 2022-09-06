Climate protesters target Muller Droitwich dairy for third day
Protesters are staging a demonstration at a Muller dairy in Worcestershire for a third day in a row.
The Animal Rebellion activists say they want a transition to a plant-based food system and have unfurled banners from the top of several lorries.
West Mercia Police officers are negotiating with them at the Droitwich site.
Muller said fresh milk supplies were being maintained due to "the hard work and professionalism of our employees".
BBC Hereford and Worcester reporter Isabel Kimbrey said she counted about a dozen protesters on the top of three lorries at the dairy in Hampton Lovett - two vehicles belonged to Muller and the third to Amazon Prime.
Some police officers negotiating with them wore harnesses and were in cherry pickers attempting to get them down safely, she added.
Ch Insp Gareth Morgan said: "Our officers are there to facilitate a peaceful protest and ensure that traffic is able to move freely.
"We respect the right to peaceful protest but we will take proportionate action when the law is broken."
"Those who commit crimes while protesting will be dealt with fairly but robustly by West Mercia Police."
Muller said: "We have experienced isolated incidents of criminal damage to vehicles at our dairies, with activists endangering themselves and our employees by bringing knives and drills on to our facilities.
"This small group of activists do not represent the 96% of adults in Britain who choose milk every week and are our priority. During a cost of living crisis we will continue to ensure that it reaches families, including vulnerable members of society."
Protesters targeted four dairies on Sunday - three run by Muller in Droitwich, Severnside in Gloucestershire and Bridgwater in Somerset - the fourth in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, is run by Arla and is the UK's largest milk factory.
The animal and climate group said more than 100 people climbed on to trucks, milk silos and loading bays during Sunday's protest.
A number of arrest were made at several sites.
