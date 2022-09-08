Couple say farewell after 38 years running Tamworth newsagents
A couple are saying an emotional farewell as they retire after running a popular newsagents for 38 years.
Manraj Sing Virk and Prabhjot Virk received a round of applause from members of their community in Arboretum, Worcester, ahead of their final day at the store.
They say much has changed in the area since they opened Virk's Newsagents.
And Mrs Virk said the barrage of well-wishes from longstanding customers had left her close to tears.
"It's been quite sad saying goodbye to people after all these years," she said.
"We've watched children as they've grown up and then seen their children start coming into the shop.
Huge thanks to the Virks for all their work in #Worcester they will be missed https://t.co/aIZ7voY5Go— Robin Walker (@WalkerWorcester) September 6, 2022
"The area has changed a lot since we first opened. People used to do more things together in the past. People don't gather together in the local park as much anymore."
She said she and her husband had only planned to stay a few years when they first moved to the city from Huddersfield, adding the initial period there was not without its difficulties.
"We were the first Sikh family to come to Worcester and we did have a few problems at the beginning, mainly from some of the younger ones," she said.
"I once caught a kid stealing from the shop so I took him to his mum, but she just gave me a load of racial abuse and threatened to burn the shop down."
'We had some funny looks'
While racism was a feature of the pair's early years at the store, one incident reflects the positive change in attitudes they have seen since.
"We had some funny looks when we first opened because my husband wears a turban and they had never seen one before, so it was strange to them," Mrs Virk says.
"Once, a young boy came in with a scarf wrapped around his head, mocking us. We told him that if he wants to wear a turban he can come back and we can give him one and teach him how to wrap it.
"We didn't see him again until he came back in about five years later. He apologised to us and said he was wrong and felt really bad about what he'd done.
"He said he didn't know anything about Sikhism then, but he had been reading and learning about it. That was really nice."
The pair decided to leave the store due to heath problems suffered by Mrs Virk, but said they were glad the new owners would keep the business running.
"It will be strange to leave and it makes me want to cry thinking about it," she said.
"But we have enjoyed our time here so much. We've made so many friends and we'll always feel part of the community."
