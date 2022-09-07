Worcester council leader to step down for West Mercia Police role
The leader of Worcester City Council will step down from the role after being appointed as West Mercia's deputy police and crime commissioner (PCC).
Councillor Marc Bayliss was reappointed as the authority's leader in May.
He had promised to step down, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said, if chosen for the police role.
Mr Bayliss will do the job part-time as well as remaining a city councillor and keeping a cabinet role at Worcestershire County Council.
"I knew I wouldn't be able to carry on in all those roles if I was successful," he said.
Mr Bayliss was reappointed joint leader of the city council after the local elections in May but had been serving in the role on his own after Labour refused to nominate a co-leader in a vote.
He will replace fellow Conservative county councillor Tracey Onslow in the deputy role.
West Mercia PCC John Campion said: "I have no doubt that his experience and drive will be of great benefit to our communities."