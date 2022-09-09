Queen Elizabeth II: Tributes in Herefordshire and Worcestershire
Flags have been lowered in Herefordshire and Worcestershire as a sign of respect for the Queen.
Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Herefordshire Edward Harley said the Queen had been a "constant, reassuring and positive part of all our lives".
People outside Kidderminster Town Hall gave their reaction to news of her death on Thursday.
"I'm absolutely gutted. She's been there all my life and now she's not," said one man.
BBC Hereford and Worcester reporter Nina Das Gupta spoke to people who were due to attend a jazz event.
"It's very hard to get my head round at the moment, unfortunately," the man added.
"All of the big celebrations, all of the big occasions she is always there. You just expect her to be and she's always there, she always turns up and she was always bright and she was always cheerful, no matter what the occasion.
"And I think that was a big part of her really."
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral, aged 96, on Thursday, after reigning for 70 years.
"She's done a good job bringing up a family and her day job as it were - to live to 96 and still be working right up until she passed is marvellous," said one woman.
Another woman commented: "She's done such a good community service to Britain hasn't she. A remarkable lady."
Other residents in the town told our reporter it was a very sad time for the country.
"It's been a very difficult time for a lot of people I think and this certainly hasn't helped. I guess we're British, we'll pull through, we do. We always do," one man said.
"But it's not going to be easy, I don't think."
Meanwhile, Mr Harley added the Queen had brought "wisdom, stability and peace and was a positive force for good" throughout her long reign.
She had paid many visits to Herefordshire, most recently for her Diamond Jubilee when more than 25,000 came to Hereford for the celebrations, he said.
Books of condolence will be opened in the county and in Worcestershire, where venues will include the Guildhall, Worcester Cathedral and St George's Catholic Church.
The Mayor of Worcester Adrian Gregson said the Guildhall's Union Flag was being flown at half-mast.
"The councillors and officers of Worcester City Council are deeply saddened at the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time," he said.
