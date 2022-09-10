Queen 'would not want' Herefordshire event cancelled
Organisers of a historic Herefordshire agricultural event say the Queen would "not want it cancelled."
Kington Show will go ahead on Saturday, with a two-minute silence and flags flying at half-mast.
The one-day programme features horse, livestock and horticultural competitions, alongside family-friendly entertainment.
It would provide an opportunity for visitors to "show their respect for Her Majesty", said chairman Bruce Gardiner.
"We were all very shocked and saddened to hear about her Majesty, but she was a very big supporter of the countryside and conservation and we felt that the show should go ahead," he said.
"I would like to think she would be in favour of it. We did discuss it and we felt that she would not want it cancelled."
The event, staged by the Kington Horse Show and Agricultural Society at The Ovals Farm, has been in existence since 1881.
Although an evening dance for young farmers has been called off, visitors will be able to enjoy spectacles ranging from a parade of hounds to a motorcycle display act.
After cancellations for the past couple of years because of Covid, organisers hope this year will be well attended.
"It's been a challenging few years and there's always something round the corner to challenge us," said Mr Gardiner.
"The Kington vicar's going to come and say a remembrance prayer and we're going to do a two-minute silence.
"Hopefully we'll have a good turn out at the show and hopefully it will be an opportunity for people to show their respect to Her Majesty," he added.
