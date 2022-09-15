Worcester: Flower shop customers' gestures for Queen
A florist in Worcester has become a hub for people to remember the Queen as they buy floral tributes to lay.
Jane Jones, who runs Flowers of Worcester, said demand had soared as customers sought to pay their respects.
"People are making lovely gestures," she said. "They just feel they need to do something."
A short distance away at the city's cathedral, flowers have been laid outside in memory of the monarch.
"Everybody's reminiscing about different things the Queen's been doing over the years," Ms Jones said.
"People are finding it really sad and it's bringing back memories of people they've lost."
Ms Jones said she had sold out of some flowers, including red roses, which had been a popular choice for the public.
Customers are also buying posies to take down to London where crowds have been queuing through the night to file past the Queen's coffin in Westminster Hall.
At Buckingham Palace, dedicated sites have been set up in Green Park and Hyde Park for members of the public to lay flowers.
"Flowers are just so cheery," said Ms Jones.
"You can give flowers without saying a word and the meaning's there."
A book of condolence has been made available for people to sign at Worcester's Guildhall.