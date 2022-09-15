Rhino collides with car at West Midland Safari Park
A rhino collided with a car of visitors at West Midland Safari Park.
West Midland Safari Park said neither the white rhino nor the occupants of the car were harmed during the incident on 5 September.
In a statement, the Bewdley attraction said the animal came into contact with the vehicle in its African reserve.
Animals are allowed to roam freely in the safari drive-through, which is staffed by trained keepers in patrol vehicles.
The safari park said keepers had "attempted to guide the rhinos away" from the vehicle "but unfortunately were unable to prevent the rhino coming into contact with the car".
Adult male white rhinos can weigh up to 2,500kg (394 stone) and females up to 2,000kg (315 stone).
West Midland Safari Park said guests who drive their own vehicles through the enclosure do so at their own risk and are required to accept these terms and conditions at the time of booking.
"Our keepers attended to the guests, who reported there were no injuries, which is always our main priority," a spokesperson said.
