West Midland Safari Park sees energy bills double
West Midland Safari Park said despite seeing its energy bills double this year, it was difficult to cut costs because of the specific needs of hundreds of its animals.
The attraction near Bewdley, in Worcestershire, said many animals needed heating and lighting.
Spokesperson Vikki Green said reducing those or switching them off was simply not an option.
She said like many businesses it was facing a "concerning time".
The safari park said it welcomed government plans to help firms and added it was looking at ways to become "more sustainable".
New Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced plans to cap energy prices for businesses for six months.
But over the past year, firms have been even more exposed to the volatile wholesale energy market than households, with some reporting energy bills going up by more than 300%.
Under government plans, the price cap for businesses will be reviewed and there is expected to be support for the most vulnerable sectors beyond six months.
Ms Green said like other businesses, the safari park was worried about what might come in 2023.
She said the attraction had "hundreds of exotic species, from our little leafcutter ants all the way up to our African elephants" and many required 24-hour heating and lighting "just to maintain standard care and welfare".
"Animals are our top priority and we have to continue to use energy to maintain their wellbeing."
