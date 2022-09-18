Hollywood: Teenager seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

The teenager was discovered on Hollywood Lane at 21:30 BST on Saturday

A teenager has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run, police say.

The 16-year-old boy was found after being struck by a vehicle on Hollywood Lane, Hollywood in Worcestershire at about 21:30 BST on Saturday.

The vehicle involved had left the scene and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment, a West Mercia Police spokesperson said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage is urged to contact police.

