Herefordshire and Worcestershire community heroes win BBC awards
- Published
Eight people from Herefordshire and Worcestershire have been recognised by the BBC's Make a Difference awards.
Run by BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester, the awards have highlighted community heroes during the pandemic.
Categories included carers, volunteers, good neighbours, key workers, community groups and environmentalists.
The 32 finalists across the eight categories were invited to celebrate with the winners at the event at West Midland Safari Park in Bewdley.
Charli-Ann Stenner was named as best key worker for her work supporting a man with severe epilepsy who needs round-the-clock care.
She was nominated by the man's mother, who described Ms Stenner as "incredible" and someone who puts others first and is thoughtful and caring.
Best community group went to the Pershore Community Larder. It is run entirely by volunteers who provide groceries that would otherwise be sent to landfill, to anyone in need in the local area.
Hannah Walton won best volunteer for her work with the One/Third Project, which supports young people who have struggled with their mental wellbeing through disruption or disadvantage in their youth.
She set up the charity after having to leave school herself aged 15, because of mental health problems, but has since re-enrolled in higher education.
The charity work of Luke Simons saw him claim the prize in the fundraising category. He has raised more than £100,000 for St Richard's hospice through Woo Fest in Worcester.
The hospice cared for his father and Mr Simons founded the festival in his memory as he loved music.
Wayne Richards was recognised as best carer. During the pandemic he led a team that worked long hours to ensure the vulnerable adults in their care were safe and supported.
Best neighbour went to Colin Taylor, who during recent floods helped many people and their pets get to safety, even after his own home was flooded.
He also set up a local flood action group to encourage neighbours to install flood defences in their homes and lobby the Environment Agency.
The Newtown Green Group were singled out for their environmental work, co-ordinating monthly litter picks, installing bird boxes and seeding wildflowers to improve the area's biodiversity.
In the Together category, podcaster Daniel Hoskins was recognised for his work raising awareness of mental health struggles during the pandemic.
On his show, he opened up about how his mother died when he was a teenager he had struggled, and encouraged others to discuss their own issues.
