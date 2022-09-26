Boy killed and girl hurt in Stourport-on-Severn crash

Ribbesford RoadGoogle
The crash happened off Ribbesford Road

A boy has died and a girl has been injured in a crash in Worcestershire.

Crews were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash off Ribbesford Road, Stourport-on-Severn, on Saturday, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

They found the vehicle overturned and the boy, an occupant, in a critical condition.

"Sadly, nothing could be done to save the boy and he was confirmed deceased on scene," a spokesperson said.

Four other people from the vehicle were assessed after the crash at 16:45 BST.

The girl was treated for injuries which were not life-threatening and taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital.

A man, woman and another child were also taken to the hospital for further checks.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics