Adventure charity founder dies in Mont Blanc accident
- Published
The founder of a Christian adventure charity died in an accident on Mont Blanc, an inquest has concluded.
Andrew Wilkinson, who was 45 and from Fownhope, Herefordshire, was described by Dynamis Adventures as a man who "loved people and the outdoors in equally massive measure".
He fell on 11 September after rock he was attached to gave way, it said.
The charity said he loved his wife and children and had a faith which was "the rocket-fuel behind everything he did".
A statement, which was jointly from Mr Wilkinson's family and the trustees of the charity, said he had been ascending the mountain with a climbing partner when the rock gave way.
It said his climbing partner stayed on the mountain until he was recovered the following morning.
The statement said Mr Wilkinson, known as Wilki, showed infectious "energy, experience, attitude and selfless approach to working with young people".
"His overflowing love and concern for his family, friends, his colleagues and young people stemmed from his love of Jesus, and the simple knowledge of a living God as his loving Father," it added.
Those who knew him would "all grieve deeply this enormous loss", but also "thank God for a life fully lived", the statement said.
The trustees of Dynamis Adventures, which offers mentoring and outdoor activities, said all immediate operational activities had been suspended while they decided how to proceed.
