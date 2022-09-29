Ross-on-Wye residents propose road blocking plan over McDonald's proposal
- Published
Residents of a new housing estate plan to block a road with their cars if a McDonald's restaurant opens up nearby, they said.
The fast food chain has submitted plans to build a drive-thru restaurant on Gloucester Road, Ross-on-Wye, near the A40 junction with the A449.
Some people living nearby claim it could lead to large numbers of customers passing through their estate.
A McDonald's spokesperson has said plans have now been amended.
If the bid to Herefordshire Council is approved, the franchised restaurant will open for seven days a week from 06:00 BST until 23:00 BST with 118 seats and 41 parking spaces.
Residents of St Mary's Garden Village, near the site, have expressed concerns about the safety of people on the estate.
"There are children playing, we have pets and elderly people here, we are scared that there is going to be an awful accident," Anne, who lives on the estate, told BBC Hereford and Worcester.
Traffic and a build-up of rubbish have also been raised as concerns by the neighbours as the A40 is a popular route from the West Midlands to Wales.
Objectors to the proposals have announced plans to block the private road with their cars to reduce access if plans go ahead.
Following feedback from the community, stakeholders and council officers, McDonald's said it amended and resubmitted the plans to "positively respond to the comments received".
Changes include a green buffer along the southern and eastern parts of the site to give some separation and screening for neighbours, the restaurant's spokesperson said.
The proposed access point will also be changed to better accommodate customers and delivery vehicles, they added.
