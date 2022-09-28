Jake Allen: Stourport-on-Severn crash boy named
A nine-year-old killed in an off-road vehicle crash has been remembered as "sweet and loving" boy who loved his dog.
Jake Allen died when the vehicle overturned at Coney Green Farm, off Ribbesford Road in Stourport-on-Severn, on Saturday afternoon.
West Mercia Police said it was speaking to the Health and Safety Executive about the crash.
Jake's family said they were "completely devastated".
"Jakey enjoyed reading, drumming, gaming and playing football with his friends. He loved his dog, Bobby, and anything and everything to do with animals," a tribute released through police said.
"He could seem serious and quiet at first but then he would break out into the most beautiful smile, and with those close to him he was warm and chatty."
West Mercia Police said Jake died at the scene, while a girl, who was a passenger, was taken to hospital with injuries which were not life-threatening.
A man, woman and another child were taken to hospital to be checked over.
Police continue to appeal for witnesses.
