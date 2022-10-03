Ross-on-Wye: Police given more time to quiz suspects in murder probe
Detectives have been granted more time to question two people arrested over the death of a man in Herefordshire.
The 39-year-old victim was found with serious injuries on Bluebell Close, Ross-on-Wye, at about 09:30 BST on Sunday and died at the scene.
A man, 40, arrested on suspicion of murder and a 39-year-old woman held on suspicion of attempted murder remain in police custody.
Officers said they were stepping up patrols in the area.
West Mercia Police previously said they were called to the scene following reports of an argument and the attack was thought to be an isolated incident.
"We know this incident will naturally cause concern within the community," said Supt Edd Williams.
"Thankfully, these situations are extremely rare in Ross-on-Wye."
He also appealed to anyone who had information but had not yet spoken to officers to get in touch.
The force is yet to reveal the victim's identity or information as to how he died.
