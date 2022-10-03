Ross-on-Wye: Murder charge after man's death
- Published
A man has been charged with murder following the death of another man who was found with serious injuries in a Herefordshire town.
A 39-year-old man was found injured on Bluebell Close in Ross-on-Wye on Sunday morning and died at the scene.
Kestutis Lekunas, 35, also of Bluebell Close, was charged on Monday with his murder, West Mercia Police said.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Worcester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, officers added.
A 39-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder had been released and would face no further action, police said.
