Motorcyclist dies in collision with car in Worcester
A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a car in Worcestershire.
The rider was fatally injured in the crash, which also involved a green Seat, on Henwick Road, near the Oldbury Road junction in Worcester.
The 46-year-old, from Ferryside in Carmarthenshire, was confirmed dead at the scene on Monday, West Mercia Police said.
Anyone with dashcam footage of the collision, which happened at about 14:00 BST, should contact the force.
