Rapist jailed for at least nine years after Hereford attack
A man who attacked and raped a 23-year-old woman on a river bank has been given a life sentence in prison.
Andrew Cooke-Edwards, 34, carried out the "shocking" attack in November 2020 in the St James' Road area, near the banks of the River Wye in Hereford.
At Worcester Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to two counts of rape.
At a hearing on Monday, he was sentenced to life with a minimum term of nine years and nine months.
During the attack he threatened to kill the woman unless she handed over her mobile phone.
She did so, but Cooke-Edwards, of no fixed address, raped her anyway, said West Mercia Police.
Det Con Lawrence Smith said: "This was a shocking attack on an innocent young girl.
"We greatly admire her courage for helping to bring her attacker to justice and hope that this sentence might allow her to move on with her life."
