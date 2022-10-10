Kidderminster woman missing part of skull in operation plea
A woman waiting for a skull transplant has said she is scared to leave the house as any knock to her head could be fatal.
Sophie Price, 22, from Kidderminster, was seriously injured in a car crash in 2018 and doctors had to remove part of her skull to save her life.
A replacement titanium plate had to be removed in 2019 after an infection and she is still waiting for a new one.
University Hospitals Birmingham, which treated her, apologised for delays.
"I'm scared to walk out the door just in case something happens to my head," Ms Price said.
"I feel unsafe in case someone was to accidentally whack me in the head."
After the crash in Bewdley, Ms Price was left in a coma and spent more than three weeks in intensive care after having three strokes.
Surgeons had to remove part of her skull to allow her brain to swell, and she had to learn how to talk and eat again.
Since the titanium plate was removed, she has had to wear protective caps that offer a level of protection, but are not perfect.
Her mother Andrea Price and step-father Lee Martin Mildenhall said their lives had "changed on the spin of a coin" since the crash.
"It's been absolutely traumatising for her, Sophie's life has been put on hold," Mrs Price said.
"Obviously without having any plate in her head she's in danger."
The family are desperate for surgeons to operate and fit another plate soon.
"All we want is for the hospital to do Sophie's operation as soon as possible," Mrs Price said.
"She's waited four years now for this operation - she can't move on."
A spokesperson for University Hospitals Birmingham said it was sorry "where any patient has to wait longer than necessary for treatment as we work to get back on track following the Covid-19 pandemic.
"If any patient has any concerns about any aspect of their care, we encourage them to raise these with their clinical team, or the patient relations team."