Chimney sweeps 'busier than ever' as energy prices rise
A chimney sweep says he has never been busier as rising energy bills turn people towards other ways to heat their homes.
Andy Johnson, who works in Herefordshire, is fully booked until the end of November, he says.
As the National Grid warns of potential blackouts, Mr Johnson adds he has had messages from customers who say their fires may be their only heating option.
The Guild of Master Chimney Sweeps says it is the same across the country.
"This is the busy season anyway for a chimney sweep but this year in particular it's really busy," said Mr Johnson.
"I'm having a lot of new customers that are thinking of opening up the stoves and having it reused. I can't even answer my phone in the daytime it's that busy."
Earlier this week, Ofgem said due to Russia's war with Ukraine, there was a possibility the UK could enter a "gas supply emergency" this winter.
It prompted a warning from the National Grid that, while unlikely, there was a risk households could lose power for up to three hours at a time.
Mr Johnson said he had received a request from a woman asking him to sweep her chimney "in case it becomes my only form of heat this winter".
"I try my best to get round everybody but the demand is too much," he said.
Lawson Wight, chair of the Guild of Master Chimney Sweeps, said there was a huge demand for sweeps across the country but urged caution when using fireplaces that had been out of use for a while.
It followed a warning from a number of fire services about how to safely use alternative heating methods.
"We absolutely understand that saving money on bills will be the priority for many," a West Midlands Fire Service spokesperson said.
"We're concerned that some people might take risks to save money, potentially putting themselves and their loved ones in danger."
The service advised people to ensure they used the correct fuel for wood-burning stoves and open fires and to regularly have their chimneys swept.
