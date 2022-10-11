Malvern Hills Trust 'frustrated' after dogs attack sheep

The Malvern Hills Trust said it was "frustrated" at some dog owners after recent sheep attacks.
In the past three weeks, sheep have been chased by dogs off leads in the hills, with one being killed and another bitten.
John Chance, Malvern Hills grazier who manages the livestock, said some dog owners were ignoring signs and fences.
Mr Chance said the trust was doing its best to stop it but "people just aren't taking any notice".
The trust has started something called stockwatch on its website to keep an eye on livestock numbers.
Beck Baker, community and conservation officer at the trust, said around the electric fences there were signs saying "you are now entering a livestock compartment".
"We have information on the interpretation boards in all of the car parks," Ms Baker said.
"The issue does come from both local people and visitors," she added.
Livestock are used on the hills to graze and maintain the grassland.
Mr Chance added to see a sheep killed in this way was "extremely distressing". He added this attack had been reported but he had found another sheep injured which had not been reported.
Both West Mercia Police and Malvern Hills District Council have been contacted for comment.
