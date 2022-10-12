Flooding work to start in Severn Stoke to protect historic buildings
Preparations have started in a flood-hit village to protect grade II listed buildings from ruin.
The Environment Agency (EA) will begin a £1.8m flood embankment scheme in spring in Severn Stoke, Worcestershire.
It aims to protect 18 homes, 14th Century St Deny's Church, the 500-year-old Rose and Crown pub and the village hall.
"The community of Severn Stoke has suffered from significant flooding from the River Severn," the EA said.
The work will also protect the nearby A38 road.
Marc Lidderth, Environment Agency place manager for Shropshire and Worcestershire, said flooding had been most significant in the years 2007, 2012, February 2020 and February 2022.
"This scheme is part of the Environment Agency's investment in flood protection for the area and we are pleased to be able to begin work on it in early 2023," he added.
Materials for the work have started to be moved on site. The first delivery has been reused material from the southern link road in Worcester that the EA said would have otherwise gone to landfill.
The work will also include environmental enhancements, including a tree replacement scheme which hopes to increase both the number and diversity of tree species.
The scheme, developed in partnership with Worcester County Council and Malvern Hills District Council, was first raised at a public meeting at Severn Stoke Parish Hall in 2014.
Flood defences for the village were were delayed in 2021 despite being approved in 2020. This was due to altered plans being resubmitted.
Planning permission has now been granted again.
David Harrison, from Malvern Hills District Council, said the alleviation scheme had "come a long way" since that initial meeting.
"We are proud to support this project, as well as to assist with funding supplied from the council's Priority Reserve Fund," Mr Harrison said.
