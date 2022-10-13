Views sought for redesign of Hereford's historic quarter
Residents are being asked to contribute on how a new layout of a city's historic quarter should look.
Changes are being made to the area surrounding Hereford Cathedral and the River Wye, including Broad Street, King Street and Bridge Street.
Proposals aim to give more space to pedestrians and cyclists with space for events, street dining and seating and reduced priority for cars.
Hereford residents will be able to have their say until 8 November.
The council said they want this area to be a "vibrant, active place" where "businesses want to be based".
"This area is unique in its heritage and feel, so it's vital we listen to the local business community and residents to identify the measures that would work best to enhance this area," John Harrington, cabinet member for infrastructure and transport said.
The unique character and history of the area is a key consideration in the designs, along with making the area safe and enjoyable for all users, he added,
Once the final designs have been agreed, funding will be requested.
The cost of the design proposals is being met through the Hereford City Centre Improvement programme, which is jointly funded by Herefordshire Council and Marches LEP.
