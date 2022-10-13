Cyclist hurt in 'disturbing' car collision in Hereford
- Published
A cyclist suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Hereford.
The 41-year-old woman was struck by a black Dacia Duster, which initially left the scene in Bath Street, at about 18:20 BST on Wednesday, police said.
She suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.
An 81-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through careless driving. He has since been released on police bail.
Bath Street was closed for some time following the collision.
Insp Darren Godsall, from West Mercia Police, appealed for any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to contact the force.
"This was a very disturbing incident which has led to a woman suffering extremely serious injuries and we are keen to establish exactly what happened."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk