Worcester: More than 200,000 parking charges made in error
- Published
The scale of a city's parking machine glitch has emerged in fresh detail that reveals more than 200,000 erroneous payments have been taken from customers across 15,000 parking sessions, costing them about £400,000 in fees not owed.
The issue affecting card transactions at council sites in Worcester emerged last month.
The council said customers would be reimbursed by the provider of the tech.
But funds have not appeared, leaving the council pledging legal action.
The company behind the machines, Flowbird, has been contacted for comment on customers' non-reimbursement and Worcester City Council's legal plans.
The glitch has seen individual customers charged multiple times in error for card transactions at machines, swelling council coffers for essentially phantom parking.
Refunds had been due nearly a week ago according to the local authority, which on 7 October had revised the date to this week following consultation with Flowbird.
But as of Thursday evening, money had not been forthcoming, confirmed the council which said it had been having twice-daily meetings with the company.
One customer to whom the BBC spoke at the start of the problems said he had seen £610 wrongly taken across 122 separate debits.
Andy Gynn has since revised the figures, saying he is so far up to 170 debits totalling £795.
'Frustrating situation'
When the issue emerged, card transactions were disabled at machines, but customers continued to be charged.
"This is a frustrating situation," said Shane Flynn, the council's director of finance, explaining refunds had "not been processed for two weeks".
A spokesperson for the authority said: "Worcester City Council is planning to take legal action over the delay in repayments to customers who have been wrongly charged multiple times for parking in its car parks and has instructed its lawyers to proceed in this matter."
