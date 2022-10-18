Worcester fireworks axed as group folds after 50 years
- Published
A popular fireworks display in Worcester has been cancelled after the group that organised the event announced it was folding.
The Worcester Round Table said it would be "hanging up our hi viz" jackets after more than 50 years, meaning its fireworks at Worcester Racecourse would not go ahead.
The organisation said the decision to close was due to a lack of new members.
A statement posted on Facebook said the group was "sad and gutted".
"We are sorry to announce we will no longer be running our fireworks display and bonfire," it said.
"Over the past 50 years the teams have loved and enjoyed organising this event and many others, but this small band of merry volunteers are hanging up our note pads and hi vizs."
'Age not on our side'
The statement suggested recent years had been made difficult by flooding in the area and "uncertainty through pandemic times, personal and work commitments".
"Never mind, age not on our side," it added.
The group said its Facebook page would be closed next month but that it hoped its work might be revived in the future.
"We are sad and gutted it's come to this," it said.
"Hopefully there will be a new group that carry on/restart the round table and continue the great work."
