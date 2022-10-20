Free warm spaces launched in Herefordshire amid rising costs
- Published
Libraries, churches and cafes are among a list of places residents can go to keep warm for free this winter.
Theatres across Herefordshire will also welcome anyone who may be struggling with rising living costs, the council has said.
The council has issued a list of venues and an appeal for voluntary and community groups to sign up to a directory.
"The venues offer a safe environment for people," a spokesman said.
Residents will also have access to free wi-fi and computer access at the libraries included in the scheme.
The venues include:
- Colwall Library
- Herefordshire Archive and Records Centre
- Hereford Library
- Kington Library
- Ledbury Burgage Hall
- Ledbury LEAF Baptist Church
- Ledbury Methodist Places of Welcome
- Ledbury Library
- Leintwardine Library
- Leominster Library
- The Courtyard - Hereford
- The Lion Café - Kington
- Ross-on-Wye Library
- Talk Community Hub @ Staunton on Wye Village Hall
"We know that many people are worried about making ends meet this winter due to the rising cost of energy bills and the rapid rise in the cost of living.
"The warm spaces initiative is part of a range of measures being put in place to support residents throughout the winter months," Ange Tyler, cabinet member for the community, said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk